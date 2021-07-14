Belmont County receives infrastructure grant money

Special to the Enterprise

Belmont County has received one of the largest grant funds from the state, to be used for six major projects countywide.

The county’s committee has worked to find funding for as many infrastructure projects as possible, which resulted in $10 million from the state.

About $2.5 million came from local funds, with the rest being grants or loans from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

Projects to be completed include: A paving and retaining wall project along County Road 4, various street improvements in the Village of Bellaire, a water improvement project in Shadyside, a new storm sewer at Bellview Heights, and the Slope Creek Water Line Project in Barnesville.

The Barnesville Fire Department received a 50-50 grant from ODNR for $1,836 for iPads for fire vehicles.

Grant money will also go to Union Township for road improvements at Barkcamp State Park.

The projects are anticipated to begin sometime this year.