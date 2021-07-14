Belmont County Jail upgrading to digital mail system

Special to the Enterprise

The Belmont County Jail will soon be upgrading its mail system after the county commissioners approved the change.

Instead of receiving paper mail, all documents except legal mail, will be scanned into a digital system.

Inmates will be given pin numbers to read their mail on kiosks.

Jail Administrator Stan Galownia said the technology will lower the risk of exposure to drugs or dangerous substances.

The jail hopes to have the new scanning system up and running by Aug. 1.