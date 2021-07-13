Fatalities decrease over July 4th holiday weekend

Special to the Enterprise

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 16 people lost their lives in 15 traffic crashes during the July 4th holiday reporting period, which ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Two of the fatalities were in the local area, one in Perry County and one in Coshocton County.

Of the crashes reported this year, impairment was reported to have been a factor in at least five of them.

During last year’s reporting period, 25 people died in 24 fatal crashes. Of those, 17 crashes involved alcohol and or drugs.