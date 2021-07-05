Service station closes as Convenient Food Mart adds service island

Special to the Enterprise

The Belmont-Carson Petroleum Station, 153 S. Chestnut St. at East South Street, closed last month. At the same time, the Convenient Food Mart, 287 S. Chestnut St., is installing a self-service island at the nearby grocery. The convenient store pumps are expected to be operational mid-month.

A June 16 Facebook on the Convenient Food Mart page reveals the business will soon offer Clark/Crown Gasoline the same brand previously sold by the now-closed station.

The Belmont Carson building dates to before the middle of the 20th century. For many years, it was Starr's Phillips 66 service station.