Ohio Hills Folk Festival taking place this weekend

Special to the Enterprise

QUAKER CITY – The 117th annual Ohio Hills Folk Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. this weekend, in Quaker City.

The village of Quaker City hosts its annual after-the-fourth celebration. Celebrate over 100 years of festivities with parades, concessions, and crafts. A Firemen’s Queen, Princess and Prince are crowned to start the four days of festivities. The annual 5K, cars show, and several different parades and tractor cruises are held throughout the celebration. There will be plenty of barbecue, constant entertainment and shows.

At the festival, visit with the 2019-20 Ohio Hills Folk Festival Queen Katelynn Tindall, the daughter of Noah Tindall and Laura Frakes.

The event schedule includes:

Wednesday

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit the Country Store for homemade ice cream

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Festival kitchen (firehouse) opens with homemade noodles, homemade pies, sandwiches, soups, desserts and drinks. They feature the “Belt Buster Sandwiches.”

12 Noon Craft Hall and food concessions open

12 Noon to 6 p.m. Art Show opens (council rooms) and all entries need to be in on Tuesday from 1 to 7 p.m. and Quilt Show opens (Central Christian Church) and quilts need to be in on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Registration for pie and cake baking contest

2 p.m. Pie and cake baking contest at Music Tent

5:30 p.m. Register for Kiddie Parade at QC Apartments, E. Broadway Street

6 p.m. Crowning of Firemen’s Queen, Princess and Prince (stage at Lingo’s Corner)

6 to 10 p.m. Carnival rides and concessions open at City Park

6:30 p.m. Kiddie Parade (prices given at pavilion after parade)

7 p.m. Barbershop music by Chordial Chorus and Quartets (The Loves, Brothers and Popular Demand) at the Music Tent

7 to 8 p.m. Street Bingo (Lingo’s Corner)

Thursday

9:30 a.m. Register for Children’s Bike Race (old bank mercantile for all ages up to 16) and sponsored by MVHC

10 a.m. Children’s Bike Race (old bank mercantile)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Quilt Show opens at Central Christian Church

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Old Time Pictures of Quaker City (Country Store)

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Flea market and craft hall opens

12 Noon Food concessions open

12 Noon to 6 p.m. Art Show opens (council room)

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Festival kitchen (firehouse) opens

1 to 5 p.m. Carnival rides and concessions open at City Park

1 p.m. The Magic of Eric Myers (kids show at the Music Tent)

2 p.m. Make homemade ice cream in a bag (free) at the Music Tent

4 to 5 p.m. Kids’ activities (TBA)

5 p.m. Register for the Frog Jumping Contest (entry fee is $1 at the pavilion)

5:30 p.m. Frog Jumping Contest (pavilion)

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Register for Kiddie Peddle Pull and Adult (in front of the firehouse)

6 to 10 p.m. Carnival rides and concessions (re-opens) at City Park

6:30 p.m. Kiddie Peddle Pull and Adult (in front of the firehouse)

7 p.m. Almost Famous (traditional bluegrass) with champion banjo player Steven Moore with guest vocalist Bus Holland at the Music Tent

Friday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rummage sale at Quaker City United Methodist Church basement

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Old time pictures of Quaker City (Country Store) and Quilt Show opens at Central Christian Church

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Craft hall opens

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Festival kitchen (firehouse) opens

11 a.m. Food concessions open

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register for tractor show

12 Noon to 6 p.m. Art Show opens (council room)

1 to 4 p.m. Tractor Show (Walton’s Field)

2 to 6 p.m. Get Along Gang at Music Tent

4 p.m. Judging tractors at Walton’s Field

5:30 to 7 p.m. Register for Philip Carpenter Mile Long Parade and Judging (East Main Street)

6 p.m. 2021 Ohio Hills Folk Festival Queen crowning and princess, prince, Little Miss and Little Mr. (Lingo’s Corner)

6 to 10 p.m. Carnival rides and concessions opens at City Park

7 p.m. Philip Carpenter Mile Long Parade (starts at East Main Street) with Firemen’s Special Addition in the parade

8 p.m. Sudden Impact (Pete Carpenter and Family) – bluegrass, classic country and rock at the Music Tent

8 p.m. Hard to Tell (new and old country music) at the pavilion

Saturday

7 a.m. Register for 5K, 10K Run or walk (front of Hookup Bait and Tackle at Fair Street)

8 a.m. 5K, 10K Run or Walk begins

8 a.m. Registration for Tractor Cruise at Walton’s Field

8:30 a.m. Tractor Cruise drivers meeting at Walton’s Field

9 a.m. Tractor Cruise (Walton’s Field)

9 a.m. Car show registration starts at Fair Street

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Rummage sale at Quaker City United Methodist Church basement

10 a.m. Car show begins on Fair Street and old time pictures at the Quaker City Country Store

10 a.m. Register for kids’ games (in front of the fire house on Fair Street)

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quilt show opens at Central Christian Church

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Craft hall opens

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Festival kitchen (firehouse) opens

11 a.m. Kids’ games start (font of fire house on Fair Street)

12 Noon Dulcimer music by Mike Oliver at Music Tent

12 to 6 p.m. Art Show opens in council room

1 p.m. Register for banjo and fiddle contest at Music Tent

1 to 5 p.m. Carnival rides open at City Park

2 p.m. Banjo and fiddle contest at Music Tent

3 p.m. Register for Queen’s Luncheon

4 p.m. Queen’s Luncheon (in the white tent beside the Old Bank Mercantile)

4 p.m. Baranich, Gable and Lee (country and gospel music) at Music Tent

5 p.m. Rubber Duck Regatta (Leatherwood Creek by Southern Lumber)

6 p.m. The Queens will speak at Lingo’s Corner

6 p.m. Register for Queen’s Parade (East Main Street)

6 p.m. New Towne Cloggers (pavilion)

6 to 10 p.m. Carnival rides open at City Park

7 p.m. Queens Parade

7:30 p.m. Deep Down Country (square dance music) with caller John Barker at the pavilion

8 p.m. Dance Express at Lingo’s Corner

8 p.m. Chestnut Hill (bluegrass and classic country) at Music Tent

10 p.m. Fireworks

To learn more, visit their Facebook page, Ohio Hills Folk Festival.