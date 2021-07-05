Dickinson Cattle Co. holds Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event

Special to the Enterprise

Dickinson Cattle Co. in Barnesville held a special Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event recently. Over 80 officers and their families attended.

"We are sick and tired of the bad-mouthing of all law enforcement folks. As a small gesture of appreciation the Belmont County Sheriff and deputies and their families, and the Barnesville Police and deputies were invited to a special appreciation day planned just for them June 26," Darol Dickinson said.

Due to the dedication of these public servants, doing 24-hour duty, only about a third of those invited were able to attend with their families.