Dickinson Cattle Co. holds Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event

Special to the Enterprise
Days before Kirk Dickinson and crew specially cooked the prime rib for adults and Longhorn burgers for the kids. Some of the deputies had never received that thick of a prime rib cut!

Dickinson Cattle Co. in Barnesville held a special Law Enforcement Appreciation Day event recently. Over 80 officers and their families attended. 

"We are sick and tired of the bad-mouthing of all law enforcement folks. As a small gesture of appreciation the Belmont County Sheriff and deputies and their families, and the Barnesville Police and deputies were invited to a special appreciation day planned just for them June 26," Darol Dickinson said. 

Due to the dedication of these public servants, doing 24-hour duty, only about a third of those invited were able to attend with their families.

Pictured, l to r, are some of the special guests at DCC included Barnesville Police Chief Rocky Sirianni, his dad Fred Sirianni, Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas, and his son Patrolman Cody Lucas. Darol Dickinson seated in the back row.
Every guest received a narrated ranch tour of Texas Longhorn, Dutch Buelingo and African Watusi pastures. Up to 400 cattle were viewed at DCC. Hand feeding the cattle and having a moist cow tongue wrap around the hand was also a high point for "most" kids.