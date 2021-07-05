31st annual Chautauqua Homecoming set for this weekend

Special to The Enterprise

BETHESDA – The 31st annual Chautauqua Homecoming Days and Bethesda Festival is planned for this weekend. It is organized by the Epworth Park Cottage Owners Association.

“You are invited to take a stroll down memory lane and relive the feelings of the days of yore at the historic Methodist Campground. Stroll along the lake, enjoy the beautiful fountain and reminisce under the majestic oaks,” according to the group's website.

The schedule includes:

Saturday, July 10

8 a.m. White Elephant Sale, concession stand opens (sausage gravy and biscuits, breakfast burritos, doughnuts and coffee)

8:30 a.m. Fishing Contest registration (ages 2-14) at Auditorium

9 a.m. Fishing Contest (sponsor Hazen Lodge #251, Bethesda), antique vendors and craft vendors open, bake sale and Epworth Park souvenirs opens, auction on Avenue at Cottage #71

10 a.m. Fishing Contest awards at Auditorium

11 a.m. Food (brats) at Auditorium

11:30 a.m. Bicycle Decorating Contest judging (ages 13 and under) at Virginia Street

12 Noon Festival Parade (11 a.m. line-up at Virginia Street) and chicken barbecue dinner at Hazen Lodge

1 p.m. “Interesting Facts” by Abe Lincoln at the Auditorium

1:30 to 3 p.m. Visit with Abe Lincoln in the Park

6 p.m. Shuman Family (country, folk and rock) at Auditorium

Sunday, July 11

10:45 a.m. Morning Worship at Auditorium

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bethesda Car Show (registration at the corner of Lake and Virginia streets)

10:30 a.m. Concession stand opens (chicken sandwiches, hot dog, coney dogs, sloppy joes, baked beans, potato salad, apple dumplings, root beer floats, ice cream treats, and more)

12 Noon Roast pork dinner at park entrance, antique vendor and craft vendors open, Auction on the Avenue, and White Elephant Sale

12 Noon to 4 p.m. Bethesda Car Show (sponsor Bethesda-Belmont-Morristown Rotary Club). Food, music by DJ Frank Prebeg, 50/50 raffle and door prizes (corners of Lake and Virginia streets)

1 p.m. Food (brats) at Auditorium

2 p.m. Almost Famous (acoustic, bluegrass) at Auditorium

Dusk Fireworks at Shepherd Farm Barn and Event Center, 433 N. Main St., Bethesda

All concerts will take place in the open air auditorium, Epworth Park, 215 N. Main St., Bethesda.

To learn more, visit http://www.epworthpark.org/.