Wheeling University, Belmont College sign partnership

Special to the Enterprise

A partnership between Wheeling University and Belmont College was recently agreed upon.

Presidents from Wheeling University and Belmont College said it’s time to not compete for students but instead run a relay. Transferring credits just became encouraged.

Nursing students can now complete their associate degree at Belmont and transfer to Wheeling to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Or another field, students from Belmont, who get an associate of Science in Mental Health can now transfer to Wheeling and earn their Bachelor’s in Psychology.

These two transfer agreements signed recently hope to keep costs down.

Belmont College’s Dr. Gasparro said this uncommon transfer agreement will keep nurses and mental health workers in our area.

Both presidents from different sides of the river agree this is only the beginning for partnerships in the future.