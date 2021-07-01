Shadyside man charged with animal cruelty

Special to the Enterprise

SHADYSIDE – A man in Belmont County has been charged after more than 90 dogs were removed from the property in May.

County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan announced that Barry Johnson, of Shadyside, has been charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty.

Johnson could get a max of 90 days in jail on each count and a $750 fee for each count.

After the Belmont County Animal Rescue League (BCARL), and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) responded to Johnson’s residence, he surrendered the animals.

Authorities on the scene said there were dangerous levels of ammonia in the home. After being examined by a vet, animals were determined to be in poor condition

Many dogs were confined to one room. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.