Salesville man killed in pedestrian/vehicle accident

Special to the Enterprise

A Salesville man died following a fatal pedestrian and vehicle accident June 24.

According to The Cambridge Post of the State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 11 a.m., on Old National Road, north of US 40.

Troopers said Waldine Burris, 73, was traveling southbound, when she struck Melvin Fisher, 69, of Salesville, while he was trimming grass on the right side of the roadway.

Fisher was taken to Southeastern Med, where he was pronounced dead.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed are not considered factors in the accident, which remained under investigation.