Belmont County man charged with ninth OVI offense
Special to the Enterprise
A Belmont County man has been charged with his ninth OVI offense after a traffic stop.
According to the St. Clairsville Post of Highway Patrol, Joseph Jendruisk Jr., 68, was operating a vehicle northbound on State Route 149 and was stopped for a vehicle defect violation.
Troopers said during the investigation, it was found that Jendruisk was impaired by alcohol and or drugs.
Jendruisk faces charges for the operating of a vehicle with a cracked windshield, failure to reinstate license and operating a vehicle while impaired.
The Post said the investigation is ongoing.