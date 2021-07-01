Library adds new items to its shelves

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Fiction

An Amish Surprise by Shelley Shepard Gray. Inspirational

A Fatal Lie by Charles Todd. Mystery

Governor by David Weber. Science Fiction

Gold Mine Massacre by William Johnstone Large Print Western

Gathering Dark by Candice Fox. Large Print Mystery

Legendborn by Tracy Deonn. Young Adult

People We Meet On Vacation by Emily Henry.

Jackpot by Stuart Woods.

An Invincible Summer by Mariah Stewart.

The Cleaner by Mark Dawson.

God Spare The Girls by Kelsey McKinney.

Should We Stay Or Should We Go by Lionel Shriver.

Ten Rules For Faking It by Sophie Sullivan.

What You Wish For by Katherine Center.

Non-Fiction

Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection.

How To Grow Your Own Food by Angela Judd.

Baseball Road Trips by Timothy Malcolm.

Awakening Wonder by Sally Clarkson.

The Natural Cleaning Handbook by Natalie Wise.

The New Map by Daniel Yergin.

Xanax Withdrawal & Aging In Residual Schizophrenia by Larry Podsobinski.

Children's

The Stepmom Shake-Up by Niki Lenz.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider Hero by Kenny Abdo.

Ash And Pikachu: Pokémon Heroes by Kenny Abdo.

The Covid-19 Virus by Grace Hansen.

Distance Learning by Julie Murray.

America My Love America My Heart by Daira Peoples-Riley.

Book’s Bid Adventure by Adam Lehrhaupt.

My Little Brave Girl by Hilary Duff.

The Little Butterfly That Could by Ross Burach.

Book on CDs

The Stepsisters by Susan Mallery.

Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand.

Unfinished Business by J.A. Jance.