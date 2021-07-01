Joblessness jumps in east central Ohio for the month of May

Special to the Enterprise

Joblessness in east central Ohio increased in the month of May.

According to numbers released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the county-by-county unemployment rates in Ohio ranged from a low of 2.6 percent in Holmes County to a high of 7.7 percent in Erie County.

The state had three counties at or above 7.0% unemployment in May: Erie at 7.7 and Sandusky at 7.2, joined Monroe County – who had the highest local jobless rate – at 7.0 percent. Other local numbers show Noble County at 6.4%, Jefferson 6.2, Belmont, Harrison and Morgan counties are at 5.9 percent, Washington 5.6, Perry and Coshocton are at 5.5, Guernsey checks in at 5.2 percent, Muskingum 4.8, Tuscarawas 4.5 and Licking County had the lowest local jobless rate in the area at 4.0 percent.

Overall, Ohio’s unemployment rate went up to 5.0 percent in May from 4.7 percent in April.

According to ODJFS 10 counties had their unemployment decrease in May, 70 counties saw a rate increase and eight counties had no change.