Village to celebrate Fourth of July at Barnesville Memorial Park

Special to the Enterprise

The Village of Barnesville announces that the Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks will take place on Saturday.

Many activities are planned and will be taking place at Barnesville Memorial Park.

The Bandits 13U Firecracker Classic Baseball will be held at the Big Ball Diamond July 2-4. On Saturday, there will also be various activities planned including the annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Belmont Savings Bank at the Mother’s Club Shelter; carry-out only. 93BNV will be at the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with prize giveaways.

Park concessions and other food vendors will be set up throughout the event. The Village of Barnesville will have a free swim at the park pool from noon to 6 p.m., concessions also will be available at the pool. Live music will be played beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the park amphitheatre. The schedule includes 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Valley Sphinx, 4 to 5 p.m. First Christian Church Band, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Flushed, and 7:30 p.m. to dusk Shamrock Entertainment. The highlight of the night will be the fireworks.

The fireworks display will be launched from the Barnesville Airport at dusk. Spectators are prohibited from watching the display at the airport or airport access road. Additionally, parking along Fairview Road is prohibited.

Donations are being accepted for the annual fireworks display. Donations in any amount may be made payable to: “Fireworks Fund,” Barnesville Park, 130 Fair St., Barnesville, OH 43713. Donations will also be accepted at the park entrance on Saturday.

Rain date for fireworks will be July 10 at dusk.