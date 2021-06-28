Union Local FFA takes part in community service project

Carson Phillips/Union Local FFA

BELMONT — The Union Local FFA Chapter participated in the Ohio FFA "Community Clunker Cleanup" program.

The program was designed to create a statewide clunker cleanup. Over a dozen other FFA chapters participated in this cleanup. The program promoted the donation of used farm equipment and vehicles. This allowed Union Local's FFA chapter to participate in a community service project and have members of our community donate used vehicles and other equipment for a great cause!

The vehicles and other equipment were auctioned off and any funds that were collected through the auction were donated to the Ronald McDonald House. These funds allowed weeks of lodging for families with an ill or injured child at the Columbus Ronald McDonald House.

The FFA Chapters from across the state raised funds for 34 weeks of lodging for families in need. Union Local FFA was proud to help this cause.