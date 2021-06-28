HEAP Summer Crisis Program to begin Thursday

Special to the Enterprise

The HEAP Summer Crisis Program for the Community Action Commission of Belmont County begins Thursday and runs through Sept. 30.

The Summer Crisis Program assists low-income eligible households with an older household member (60 years or older), or households that can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household members health, have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new service on their electric bill, or require air conditioning. Eligible households can receive up to $500.00, if they are a client of a regulated utility, or $800.00, if they are a client of unregulated utility, and/or an air conditioner to clients that meet age or medical requirements who have not received one in the last three years. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with the HEAP office by calling 740-695-2405.

Clients need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• The most recent energy bills

• A list of all household members and proof of income for the last 30 days

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members; (Social Security Card and Birth Certificate)

• Proof of disability (if applicable);

• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there isn’t a household member over the age of 60).

• Documentation of Food stamp Assistance/Child Support (if applicable)

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it has been necessary to establish the following when coming in for an appointment.

• Only one household member may come for the appointment;

• Arrive 5 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment;

• No children are permitted on-site during the interview;

• All documentation must be in paper form