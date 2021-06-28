Belmont County seniors remembered

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – The Belmont County Senior Services had a special ceremony for those senior citizens who passed away over the last 15 months.

A balloon memorial lift-off took place to honor those lost during the pandemic — some from COVID-19, others from different illnesses or broken hearts. More than 270 seniors passed away in the last 15 months in the county.

The organization wanted to host a gathering now that restrictions have been lifted for the vaccinated.

Members of the county's senior centers gathered to reflect on the past year.

Senior Services employees, healthcare workers, Belmont County commissioners, and area clergy offered consoling words and prayer.

Senior centers are now open and returning to some sense of normalcy, but they will never forget those they lost.