Barnesville approves contract with East Central Ohio ESC
The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education met June 17 and approved the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center contract for the 2021-22 school year.
In other business, the board adopted Resolution #21-15 and declared it necessary to levy a tax in excess of the 10-mil limitation for the benefit of the Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library.
The board also approved the following items:
• Katie Detling as treasurer pro tempore to read the treasurer’s report for the June 17 meeting.
• Donations from Williams Companies to FFA for $261.98 and Kiwanis to Key Club for $204.
• Approved a purchase order for $117,025 to Farnham Equipment Co. for new high school auditorium seats.
• Special Education Related Services Contract between the school district and Raquel Bahmer, effective May 27.
• Special Education Related Services Contract between the school district and Christine Herink, effective May 24.
• Speech Services contract with the Barnesville Hospital Association Inc.
• Mediation Agreement retroactive to May 27.
• Service agreement between Ohio Hills Health Services and the school district for the 2021-22 school year.
In personnel items, the board approved:
• Classified contracts, effective July 1, for Cynthia Mayhugh, aide; Stacey Marcum, secretary/aide; John McCort, bus driver; and Denise Cacioppo, bus driver.
• One-year classified probationary contracts, effective July 1, 2021, for Christy Smith, aide; Leanna Milhoan, aide; Mariah Shumaker, aide; Timmy Arnold, bus driver; and Roger Highman, bus driver.
• Resignation of Luke Johnson, assistant football coach for the 2021-22 school year.
• Extended School Year Special Education Services instructor for the summer of 2021 paid at the rate of $25 per hour for Kathleen Fischerkeller.
• Summer School Instructor for summer 2021 paid at a rate of $25 per hour for Angela Fisher, elementary school summer school.