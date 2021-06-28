Apartment fire displaces 14 residents

Special to the Enterprise

A fire at Barnesville Commons Apartments, 425 S. Lincoln Ave., on June 20 displaced 14 residents.

Barnesville Fire Chief Tim Hall said the fire department was notified of a fire a little after midnight Sunday morning in Apartment F6. He said smoke was visible upon arrival from the second-story apartment.

Upon entering, fire crews found the kitchen area to be on fire. They made a quick knockdown and everyone made it out safely, thanks to the alarm system, Hall said.

The Barnesville Fire Department was assisted by the Bethesda and Somerton fire departments.

Hall said the fire displaced 14 residents. He said some went to stay with family and others went to stay at a motel provided by the American Red Cross. The Shekinah Church in Barnesville assisted residences.

The fire is believed to be electrical in nature and remained under investigation.

The occupant of the apartment has set up a “Go Fund Me” account, as well as accepting the donation of items. Look up Laykottaha Taylor Gilmore or call 740-238-1983.