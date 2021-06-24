Bellaire Police Officer suspended during federal rape lawsuit

Special to the Enterprise

BELLAIRE – A Bellaire police officer has been suspended after a federal civil rights investigation was conducted.

During a council meeting June 17, there were several allegations levied at the village, the police department, and Officer Gene Grim.

According to the complaint, filed in the United States District Court Southern District of Ohio, the incident stems from February, where it’s alleged a woman’s vehicle was searched without probable cause, and a crack pipe was discovered in her car.

Grim reportedly told the woman she would not go to jail in exchange for a sexual encounter with him.

In addition, it’s reported that Grim, on multiple occasions would locate the plaintiff while on duty and demand sex, in lieu of blackmail on the alleged paraphernalia charge.

The woman made a recording of said threats.

Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan stated, “This type of behavior, misconduct and allegations will not be tolerated by the department, the village or by me in any way, shape or form… It is a serious allegation and it is being handled accordingly.”

Grim was suspended from the department without pay, pending an internal investigation.

The village, police department, and officer Grim will be given an opportunity to file a response.

An investigation is ongoing.