Farm Bureau to have backpack packing event this weekend

Special to the Enterprise

Belmont County Farm Bureau would raised more than $38,000, with help from the community, for the second school backpack program.

With a matching donation from the Belmont County GIG/Fiber Capital Partners, more than $76,000 was raised for food for kids in need in Belmont County. This money will allow the purchase of healthy, nutritious meals for the kids.

When Belmont County Farm Bureau Board of Trustee Devin Cain proposed another backpack event to the trustee board in a pandemic year, they had no idea what to expect, so no absolute goal was set.

"It has been a very hard year for many and the number of backpacks being filled has grown since our last event two years ago," Cain said. "The goal was to achieve as much as they could and it would be put to work." Cain began as usual with reaching out to many businesses, organizations and individuals in the county; letters were sent to past supporters. "The level of donations has far exceeded our expectations and we could not be happier," he said.

They have over 170 different donors and the match made by Belmont County GIG/Fiber Capital Partners will allow for two packing events this year. One coming soon in June and the second is planned for November.

The first packing event will take place at noon Saturday and/or Sunday at 1 p.m. at The Rock Gymnasium, 440 Watt Ave., Barnesville. Anyone wanting to volunteer to help pack should call the Farm Bureau office at 740-425-3681.Individuals and all groups are welcome.