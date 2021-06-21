Council tables decision on mobile food trucks in village

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council had a spirited discussion regarding the mobile food trucks in the village parking lots at its meeting June 7.

However, no decision was made on the matter. Legislation on the matter is being discussed.

In other business, Village Administrator Roger Deal reminded council of the fireworks display being planned on July 3 with the rain date set for July 10.

Mayor Dale Bunting said the fireworks will be set off at the airport again this year. The airport will be closed that day.

Park Supervisor Richie Wells said on July 3, there will be a free swim day at the Barnesville pool. Also, the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s chicken barbecue will take place at the park. He said there will be “No Beast of the East” this year.

Wells also thanked Adam Akerman and Mick Carpenter for the materials and labor for the concrete pads for the donated benches at the park.

Meanwhile, Deal said water rates will increase in July and that this is the final year of the five-year rate increase. In January, he said, council will need to look at the water rates, especially with the Slope Creek Waterline project.

In other business, Police Chief Rocky Sirianni asked council for approval to spend $5,000 in Law Enforcement Trust Fund money for the K-9 to buy a small concrete pad, fence and dog box at the handler’s residence. Council approved.

Council also approved leasing the Depot for $500 a month, plus utilities to South East Area Transit and only lease them the office space 12x26 and the common area.