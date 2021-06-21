Several activities, including fireworks, planned for Fourth of July weekend

Special to the Enterprise

Many activities are planned and will be taking place during July 4th weekend at Barnesville Memorial Park.

The Bandits 13U Firecracker Classic Baseball will be held at the Big Ball Diamond July 2-4. On Saturday, there will also be various activities planned including the annual chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., sponsored by the Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce and Belmont Savings Bank at the Mother’s Club Shelter; carryout only. 93BNV will be at the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with prize giveaways.

Park concessions and other food vendors will be set up throughout the park. The Village of Barnesville will have a free swim at the park pool from noon to 6 p.m., concessions will be available at the pool. Live music will be played beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the park amphitheater. The schedule includes: Valley Sphinx from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., First Christian Church Band from 4 to 5 p.m., Flushed from 5:30 to 7 p.m., and Shamrock Entertainment from 7:30 p.m. to dusk. Fireworks will end the festivities that day.

The fireworks display will be launched from the Barnesville Airport at dusk. Spectators are prohibited from watching the display at the airport or airport access road. Additionally, parking along Fairview Road is prohibited.

Donations are being accepted for the annual fireworks display. Donations in any amount may be made payable to: “Fireworks Fund,” Barnesville Park, 130 Fair St., Barnesville, OH 43713. Donations will also be accepted at the park entrance on July 3.

Rain date for fireworks will be July 10 at dusk.