Library adds new items to its shelves

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Library recently added new items to its shelves:

Memorials

Donation made in memory of Margaret Ann Heskett given by The Barnesville High School Class of 1957.

Trees of Ohio by Stan Tekiela. Backyard Farming For Beginners by David Campo. In memory of Rick Wharton given by The Barnesville High School Class of 1967.

Wildlife Ranger Action Guide by Mary Kay Carson. In memory of Rick Wharton given by Noah Wharton.

Fiona Helps A Friend by Richard Cowdrey. In memory of Rick Wharton given by Leona Wharton.

Star Of The Party by Jan Carr. In memory of Rick Wharton given by Noah and Leona Wharton.

The Complete Dog Breed Book. In memory of Rick Wharton given by Brandon, Stacey, Ethan and Austin.

Fiction

All In by Shelley Shepard Gray. Inspirational

Unfinished Business by J.A. Jance. Mystery

Hail Mary by Andy Weir. Science Fiction

The Beach House by Rochelle Alers.

Basil’s War by Stephen Hunter.

Pack Up The Moon by Kristan Higgins.

Arctic Storm Rising by Dale Brown.

The Photographer by Mary Carter.

Miss Julia Happily Ever After by Ann Ross.

Strong, Silent Cowboy by Lora Leigh.

Ghosts Of Harvard by Francesca Serritella.

Non-Fiction

The Pegan Diet by Mark Hyman.

Laundry Love by Patric Richardson.

A Murder In Amish Ohio by David Meyers.

The House That Rock Built by Norm Nite.

The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge by Amy Ratcliff