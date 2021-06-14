Library adds new items to its shelves

Barnesville Enterprise

The following items were added to the shelves at the Barnesville Memorial Library:

Memorials and Honors

What It Means To Be A Nurse. In memory of Irene Monte de Ramos given by Melinda Bailes.

Taste Of Home Farmhouse Favorites. Flowers. In memory of Nellie Irene Monte de Ramos given by Friends and Neighbors of West Main.

Donation made in honor of Twila Fisher given by Junior Women’s Club of Barnesville.

Donation made in memory of Chester Kinney given by Todd, Louise and Bernice Moore.

Donation made in memory of Nita Hanse given by Don Hanse.

Dogwinks by Squire Rushnell. The Hummingbird Handbook by John Shewey. In memory of Rick Wharton given by Barnesville Library Board and Staff.

1,001 Gardening Tips & Tricks by Mary Rose Quigg. The Best Of America’s Test Kitchen. In memory of Richard Wharton given by Karen and Mitch Scheeser.

Dad, How Do I? by Rob Kenney. In memory of Rick Wharton given by Fred, Nancy, Brent, Todd, Donna and Family.

Fiction

The Cottage On Lighthouse Lane by Davis Bunn. Inspirational

Haunted Hibiscus by Laura Childs. Mystery

The Russian Cage by Charlaine Harris. Fantasy

Wolf Stockburn, Railroad Detective by Max O’Hara. Large Print Western

Golden Girl by Elin Hilderbrand.

The Saboteurs by Clive Cussler.

Legacy by Nora Roberts.

Follow Your Heart by Brenda Jackson.

Take It Back by Kia Abdullah.

The Things We Leave Unfinished by Rebecca Yarros.

Are We There Yet? by Kathleen West.

Infinite by Brian Freeman.

The Operator by Gretchen Berg.

Reunion Beach: Stories Inspired by Dorothea Benton Frank.

The Seeds Of Change by Lauraine Snelling. Inspirational

Guilt At The Garage by Simon Brett. Mystery

Alien Day by Rick Wilber. Science Fiction

The Summer Seekers by Sarah Morgan.

The President’s Daughter by Bill Clinton.

The Stepsisters by Susan Mallery.

The Devil May Dance by Jake Tapper.

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica.

Where The Grass Is Green And The Girls Are Pretty by Lauren Weisberger.

Shiver by Allie Reynolds.

Lily Rose by Deborah Robinson.

Super Host by Kate Russo.

Non-Fiction

Shuttle, Houston by Paul Dye. Biography

Ex Libris: 100 Books To Read and Reread by Michiko Kakutani.

How To Grill Vegetables by Steven Raichlen.

Fans by Larry Olmsted.

Kent State by Derf Backderf.

The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell.

Fodor’s Toronto.

Successful Aging by Daniel Levitin.

Critical Perspectives On The Opioid Epidemic.

Book on CDs

21st Birthday by James Patterson.

The Bookstore On The Beach by Brenda Novak.

The Summer Of Lost And Found by Mary Alice Monroe.

Legacy by Nora Roberts.

A Gambling Man by David Baldacci.

Children's

The Color Day Coach by Gail Herman.

Impossible Inventions by Mafgorzata Mycielska.

Zamboni Ice Resurfacers by Rebecca Pettiford.

Hot Air Balloons by Nikole Bethea.

How Do Robins Find Worms? by Cleo Bloom.

The Passing Of The Civil Rights Act Of 1964 by Xina Uhl.

The Amazing Social Lives Of African Elephants by Samantha Bell.

At The Battle Of Bull Run by Eric Braun.

Sea Urchins by Heather Adamson.

Corn by Cecelia Brannon.

Rescue Helicopters by B.J. Best.

Rabbits Eat Poop by Roberto Betances.

Praying Mantises by Lisa Amstutz.

DVDs

The Father.

The Little Things.

Minari.

Promising Young Woman.

Willy’s Wonderland.

Tom & Jerry The Movie.