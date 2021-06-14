Leadership changes coming to the Board of Elections

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont County Board of Elections Director Kelly McCabe will be retiring soon, and the board has chosen her successor, along with an interim deputy director.

After multiple interviews and sifting through resumes, Aaron Moore, who has worked at the Board of Elections for 10 years — two as deputy director — will take over for McCabe.

Once Moore is promoted, Kamron Chervenak, who's been working at the board since October, will take over the deputy director duties.

A formal meeting will take place in the coming months to help with the transition period and get ready for Nov. 2.

McCabe will officially retire at the end of July.