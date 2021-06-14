Intersection improvement project completed

Special to the Enterprise

“Caution: this vehicle makes wide right turns” is no longer be an issue as the narrow “T” shaped intersection where SR 800 South connects with SR 147W at South Chestnut and Pike streets on the village’s south side is no more.

The ODOT project was expected to wrap up by July 31 but ended on May 13 village administrator Roger Deal shared with village council at their May 24 meeting.

Prior to construction, the State of Ohio purchased the lot housing 412 S. Chestnut St., transferring ownership of the parcel in August 2020 to the Village of Barnesville. The property was valued at $43,980 at that time according to online records of the county auditor’s office.

The house that was razed is shown in the 1899 “Birdseye View” lithograph of Barnesville. The 1926 city directory lists the address as the home of the Edwin S. Floyd family. In the 1949 directory, the residence was vacant. For much of the mid-century, it was home to John and Evelyn Sampson whose business, Barnesville Motors, was located across Pike Street near the former railroad bridge.