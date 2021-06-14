Barnesville Alumni Association to have banquet

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Alumni Association Banquet is scheduled for July 10 and anyone who has attended Barnesville High School is invited to attend.

Social hour will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The banquet will take place in the Barnesville High School cafeteria and the cost of the meal is $15 per person. Sam Lucas will be the master of ceremonies.

Mail banquet reservations to Rita Hall, 121 Pine Lane, Barnesville, OH 43713; or contact her at 740-425-3671 or 614-286-8527. Reservations must be received by July 1. Make checks payable to Barnesville Alumni Banquet.

This year, the following high school classes have been invited to attend the alumni banquet and will be honored for their five-year reunions:

Class of 1936 – 85th reunion

Class of 1940 – 80th reunion

Class of 1941 – 80th reunion

Class of 1945 – 75th reunion

Class of 1946 – 75th reunion

Class of 1950 – 70th reunion

Class of 1951 – 70th reunion

Class of 1955 – 65th reunion

Class of 1956 – 65th reunion

Class of 1960 – 60th reunion

Class of 1961 – 60th reunion

Class of 1965 – 55th reunion

Class of 1966 – 55th reunion

Class of 1970 – 50th reunion

Class of 1971 – 50th reunion

Class of 1975 – 45th reunion

Class of 1976 – 45th reunion

Class of 1980 – 40th reunion

Class of 1981 – 40th reunion