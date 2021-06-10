OSHP investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Belmont County

Special to the Enterprise

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 40 near milepost 11 in Union Township.

The crash took placeJune 4 around 3:30 p.m. involving a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle.

OSHP said the motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. 40 and struck a deer that entered the roadway.

The motorcycle was driven by Wayne Holpp, 66, of Morristown.

He was transported to WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital where he later died.