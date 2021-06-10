OSHP investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Belmont County
Special to the Enterprise
Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on U.S. 40 near milepost 11 in Union Township.
The crash took placeJune 4 around 3:30 p.m. involving a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle.
OSHP said the motorcycle was traveling west on U.S. 40 and struck a deer that entered the roadway.
The motorcycle was driven by Wayne Holpp, 66, of Morristown.
He was transported to WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital where he later died.