Man found guilty in ‘largest drug conviction’ in Belmont County

Special to the Enterprise

A Belmont County man was found guilty June 3, in what officials said is the biggest drug conviction in the county's history to date.

According to court records, a jury verdict was returned against Benjamin Charles Cutlip, 42, for trafficking and possession of drugs.

Cutlip reportedly stockpiled over 400 grams of crystal methamphetamine to distribute throughout the area.

A raid and undercover buy were executed at a trailer in Cutlip's possession, on July 9, 2020.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan said that his office will make arguments for an enhanced sentence at the time of sentencing, which is scheduled for June 14, 2021.