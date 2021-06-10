Belmont County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 31% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 31% of people living in Belmont County are fully vaccinated as of June 8, according to data from the Ohio Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Ohio reported 1,105,329 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.25% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Ohio as of June 8 are Delaware County (57%), Warren County (47%), Union County (47%), Lake County (47%) and Medina County (47%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Belmont County as of June 8:

How many people in Belmont County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

34% of people in Belmont County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 23,426 people

31% of people in Belmont County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 21,221 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Ohio have been vaccinated so far?

47% of people in Ohio have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 5,452,716 people

41% of people in Ohio are fully vaccinated, for a total of 4,829,962 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.