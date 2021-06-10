Bridgeport man sentenced for child endangerment

Special to the Enterprise

BRIDGEPORT – A man in Belmont County has been sentence to prison, ending a nearly three year case, involving disturbing details of child endangerment.

According to court records, Dylan Baird of Bridgeport was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Police stated, they conducted a welfare check on a Wabash Street house in July 2019 and discovered shocking conditions.

The children were reportedly suffering from spider bites, bed bug bites and lice.

There was also strong smell of excrement inside the home, and Baird was found hiding in the attic.

The children’s mother has also been convicted and is serving time in prison, as well.

The children have since been adopted by another family