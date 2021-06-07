Jamboree In The Hills site changes owners, likely won't be music venue

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – The Jamboree In The Hills site is now in the hands of a new owner, and probably won’t be a concert venue again.

The 210-acre property in Belmont County has been purchased by the Roger Barack family of Bellaire for $1.3 million, but no one knows what the new owners plan to do with the property.

The location, on Route 40 near I-70, is prime.

Commissioner Jerry Echemann said its days as a site for music festivals are over.

“I’d be really surprised if it gets turned into an entertainment venue of any kind. It’s possible. One never knows, but I think you’ll end up seeing housing or industrial development of some kind. And hopefully in a quick timetable. I would not want to see it sit for years and years and years and there it sits, you know,” Echemann said.

It was a good purchase, at a good price, and that it’s an excellent piece of property, Echemann said. His message to the new owners is congratulations, and if you need any help, the county commission is there for you.