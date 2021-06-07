Hospice of Guernsey ‘Touch a Truck’ event set for June 12

Special to the Enterprise

CAMBRIDGE – Close to 50 trucks and service vehicles will gather at Deerassic Park on Saturday for Hospice of Guernsey’s 7th annual Touch a Truck event.

The popular local event; Touch A Truck is a free family event where kids of all ages can have a hands-on opportunity to explore various vehicles and spend time with the people who build, support, protect and serve our communities.

Donations are always accepted but there is no admission cost. Along with the “trucks”, there will be a 50/50 raffle and a variety of basket raffles filled with items donated by local business and individuals.

Tickets will be on sale under the main pavilion the day of the event. Cost for tickets will be 1 for $1, 6 for $5, or 25 for $20. Winners will be announced at the end of the event and you do not need to be present to win.

Working in conjunction with the event, The United Way of Guernsey, Noble and Monroe counties will be having their annual Campaign Kick Off by hosting a concession stand. They will be offering a variety of items with cost being by donation. Many of the United Way’s partnering agencies will also be there with games, temporary tattoos, and fun activities for kids.

Sponsors of the event include: Pine Tree Towing & Recovery, Quanex, Markwest Energy Solutions, Caldwell Redi-Mix Concrete, Bi-Con, Guernsey County Farm Bureau, J.L. Tuttle Trucking, Creepin’ Motorsports, Southeastern Equipment, BlueRacer Midstream, Provia, Cambridge Packaging, Country Bits, The Towne House, Nothing But Chocolate, Jacklyn’s Day Spa, Moore Brothers Hardware, Artragous, Dockside Restaurant, and Hospice of Guernsey Staff & Volunteers.

Local agencies providing vehicles to be on display will include: Adams Brothers, Antrim Community Volunteer Fire Department, Bill’s Towing, BlueRacer Midstream, Buckey Disposal, City of Cambridge Street Department, Creepin’ Motorsports, Guernsey County District Library Bookmobile, Guernsey County Farm Bureau, Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Guernsey County Sheriff Department, Lanzer Excavating, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Old Washington Volunteer Fire Department, Pilot Club of Cambridge, Pine Tree Towing and Recovery, ProVia Trucking, RJ Trucking, Road Warriors Towing, Rockin’ Rollin’ Ice Cream, Southeastern Equipment, Turbo Excavating, United Ambulance, US Army Corp of Engineers and XPO Logistics

The lineup is subject to change.