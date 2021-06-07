Grand opening, new opportunity for start-ups and small businesses in Barnesville

Special to the Enterprise

Terra Alta Capital LLC, a new business in Barnesville, is hosting a grand opening from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Terra Alta is a new tenant in the Stillwater Science Center on the Olney Friends School campus at 998 Shamrock Drive, Barnesville.

New start-ups like Terra Alta and other small businesses have a new opportunity in the Barnesville area. Olney Friends School and the Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County (CIC) have partnered to bring an incubator-like space to the community in their Stillwater Science Center.

Terra Alta Capital LLC, owned by Josiah and Sabrina Milam, just moved into the location joining existing tenant the Captina Conservancy. Other spaces are still available.

Olney Friends School provides the space and the CIC provides the support when needed.

“If a business has questions or needs assistance, we are there to support them,” explained CIC Executive Director Crystal Lorimor. “As other tenants move in, if they all want a workshop or training on a certain topic, we will provide that.”

Part of the beauty of an incubator-like space is the common-ground the businesses share. It helps provide a network of like-minded individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who can share ideas and frustrations. Knowing they aren’t in this alone is comforting to many small business owners as they begin the journey.

“Another thing we will be able to provide to the businesses is actual worker assistance for small, short-term projects,” explained Lorimor. “As the CIC has interns at our office from Ohio University Eastern, we will be able to have those interns help the small businesses with projects. If they need some research done, a spreadsheet created, content for a website written, assistance with a new mailing … those are things we can deploy our intern to assist with. It’s a win-win. The interns get exposure to more types of businesses and the business gets some assistance for which they would normally need to pay.”

"Olney students will also have the opportunity to provide help through our community service program and if business owners agree, could be guest lecturers for the school as a whole or through our financial literacy coursework.The hope is that students will see the entrepreneurial spirit of these businesses on campus and the impact that they have on the local community and become inspired to consider their next steps after Olney Friends School. As Olney has a long history of being a learning community on campus we welcome new members, both to learn from and offer a space to learn as well," said Olney’s Assistant Head of School Joe Sullivan.

This newest tenant, Terra Alta Capital LLC, helps businesses seeking capital to operate or expand. They work with businesses of all sizes to tailor financing solutions that fit the goals and needs of each client.

Terra Alta Capital LLC offer access to a variety of lending products including:

· Working Capital Solutions

· Accounts Receivable Financing

· Purchase Order Financing

· Factoring

· Unsecured Lines of Credit

· Heavy Equipment Leasing & Financing

· Asset Based Lending

· Medical Financing

· Bridge and Hard Money Loans

· SBA Financing

· Business Acquisition Financing

· Hotel Financing

· Franchise Financing

· Commercial Real Estate Loans

· Private Equity

For Josiah and Sabrina Milam, this is a great fit for their new business.

“We were very excited to find this hidden gem in Barnesville, thanks to Crystal with the CIC and Joe with Olney Friends School. We look forward to meeting our new neighbors and assisting businesses in the area.”

To learn more about Terra Alta Capital LLC, visit www.terraaltacap.com or contact Josiah and Sabrina at email: info@terraaltacap.com or 740-619-0070.

If other small businesses or start-ups would like to look at the possibilities for their business, they should contact Crystal at the CIC (740-695-9678 or lorimor@belmontcic.com) who will coordinate the visit for them.