Barnesville PD key holder registry for businesses set

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Police Department has been working on updating its key holder records in order to improve response to alarm drops, open doors, and other emergencies at businesses within Barnesville.

The police department is encouraging businesses to register key holder information with the department. Information submitted to the registry is confidential and is only used during emergency situations at businesses.

If at any point, key holder or business information changes, the department urges business owners to submit an updated form or complete the online form.

Businesses do not need an alarm system to register their information with the department.

Forms are available at the Barnesville Police Department or online by visiting www.police.barnesvilleohio.com.

For questions, contact the Barnesville Police Department at 740-425-1976.