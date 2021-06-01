Reeds celebrate golden wedding anniversary

Barnesville Enterprise

David and Jean Reed, of Barnesville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 5, 2021.

They were united in marriage on June 5, 1971, at the home of the bride with Evangelist James W. Gallagher officiating.

Jean is the daughter of the late John R. Gibson and Mary Lee Gibson-Hulit, of Barnesville. David is the son of the late Charles W. Reed and Mary L. Reed, of Quaker City.

An open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. June 13, 2021, at the Albert S. George Youth Center at the Barnesville Memorial Park. All family and friends are invited.

The event will be hosted by their children, Jeffrey and Elizabeth Reed and Scott and Wendie Reed. The couple also has two grandchildren, Allison (fiancé Kyle Wilson) and Gage Reed.

At the couple's request, gifts should be omitted.