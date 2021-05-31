School board accepts treasurer’s resignation; hires interim treasurer

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Exempted Village Board of Education accepted the resignation of treasurer Cheryl Malik, effective May 31, 2021, at its meeting on May 20. The board then hired Matt King as the interim treasurer, effective June 1, 2021.

Meanwhile, the board approved a two-year contract for Hanna Travis, assistant treasurer, effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2023.

In other business, the board approved:

– Donations from Barnesville Mothers Club, $975; Friendship Lodge 89 F&M, $1,000; and VFW Ohio Charities Post 2792, $1,000.

– A three-year administrative contract to Clinton Abbott, elementary school principal, effective Aug. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2024.

– A one-year administrative contract to Brad Hannahs, athletic director/dean of students, effective Aug. 1, 2021, through July 1, 2022.

– The following one-year certified limited contracts: Brittany Baker, Samantha Huff, David Mehlhope, Megan Phalen, Tawnya Yager, and Tricia Zaccagnini.

– A three-year certified limited contract for Etta Moyer. The following certified limited five-year contracts: Blake Allen, Melanie Beeson, Bridget Brooks, Heather Dornon, Danelle Dudzik, Jennifer Elerick, Paige Evick, Kelley Hanlon, Christie Johns, Nathan Kearns, Lauren King.

– The following one-year supplemental contracts: Blake Allen, head football coach; DJ Butler, offensive coordinator; Bryce Allen, defensive coordinator; Dylan Rogers, assistant football coach; Matt Johnson, assistant football coach; Luke Johnson, assistant football coach; Kimberly Jarrett, head volleyball coach; Karie Hunkler, assistant volleyball coach; Mark Brown, head cross country coach; Melissa Dodd, assistant cross country coach; Jerry Robinson, head golf coach; Abby McClelland, head cheer coach; Jonnathan Hines, head boys’ basketball coach; Shane Stephens, assistant boys’ basketball coach; Jason Perkins, head girls’ basketball coach; Ty Leach, assistant girls’ basketball coach; Jayson Stephen, head wrestling coach; Richard Mulhoan, assistant wrestling coach; Bobbi Jo Johnson, head swim coach; Chad Hall, head bowling coach; DJ Butler, head baseball coach; Jeff Miller, assistant baseball coach; Kelley Hanlon, head softball coach; Ted Hanlon, assistant softball coach; Dylan Rogers, head boys’ track coach; Ryan Grear, assistant boys’ track coach; Mark Brown, head girls’ track coach; Melissa Dodd, assistant girls’ track coach; David Mehlhope, instrumental music director; Murray Stafford, assistant instrumental music director; Heather Eberhart, FERA advisor; Nathan Kearns, National Honor Society advisor; Corey Powell, Key Club advisor; Heather Eberhart, Interact advisor; Melissa McMillen, elementary school computer assistant; Danielle Anderson, middle school computer assistant; Matt Hissom, high school computer assistant; Danielle Anderson, middle school student council advisor; Liza Jones, SENRAB advisor; Denise Leach, Spelling Bee coordinator; Melissa Dodd, Title I co-coordinator; Shelly Ryder, Title I co-coordinator; Angie Pack, freshman class advisor; Heather Eberhart, sophomore class co-advisor; Liza Jones, sophomore class co-advisor; Chris Pack, junior class advisor; Matt Hissom, senior class advisor; and Heather Woodfin, assistant cheer coach.

– The following volunteers for the 2021-2022 school year: Chris Hannahs, Christopher Ford, Jason Huntsman, Jeremie Dutling and Kyle Craker, Bud Hines, Anthony Starr, volunteer assistant football coach; Danielle Anderson, Jessica Gibson, Amanda Watson, Heather Willis, volunteer assistant softball coach; Samantha Huff, Corey Powell, volunteer assistant softball coach; and Jenny Richey, volunteer assistant girls’ basketball coach.

– The approved the 2021-22 membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

– The following summer school instructors to be paid at a rate of $25 per hour: Amanda Householder, Heidi Velas, Tawnya Yager, Melanie Beeson, Heather Dornon, Lori Clouse, Nikki Powell, Angie Pack, Steve Fisher, Brian Clark, Jean Daniels, and Samantha Huff.

– The following Extended School Year Special Education Services instructors for summer 2021: Emily Holm and Alisa McCrate.

– The eight-hour temporary bus garage worker to Mary Ellen Hannahs for the summer of 2021.

– The Internet Service Agreement between the school district and OMERESA, effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2026.

– The Food Service Contract between the school district and The Nutrition Group.

– The memorandum of understanding between the school district and Barnesville Hospital Association, Inc.

– The resignation of Jeanne Strawn, middle school secretary, effective at the conclusion of her current contract.

– The service agreement between Belmont County Student Services and the school district.

– The contract for services between Valley Behavioral Health and the school district, effective June 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2021.

– The contract for services between Valley Behavioral Health and the school district, effective Sept. 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022.

The board scheduled a special board meeting for budgetary amends on June 28 at 7 a.m.