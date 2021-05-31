Enterprise celebrates 155th anniversary

Special to the Enterprise

Without fanfare, this newspaper marked its 155th anniversary of publication last week. The Barnesville Enterprise was established on May 28, 1866, by George McClelland.

Over these years, the newspaper suffered a tragic fire and survived the ravages of The Great Depression. The newspaper’s zenith was the era from 1922-83 under the ownership/management of the Taber and Palmer/Davies families. During the 1950s, circulation and sales peaked at over 5,500 copies weekly.

Five years ago, in 2016, the dedicated local staff along with former staff members rolled out a four-section special edition and produced a commemorative keepsake booklet marking the publication's 150th anniversary.