Council receives update on intersection widening project

Special to the Enterprise

Barnesville Village Council received an update on the intersection widening project at its May 24 meeting.

Village Administrator Roger Deal said the project wrapped up on May 13 between Leatherwood and South 800. He said trucks can make the turn both ways with no problem.

Councilman Tim McKelvey asked Deal if there will be any paving projects in the village this year. Deal said the village did not receive any grant funding for paving because they are receiving funding for the Slope Creek Waterline Project for 2021. He said he hopes to seek funding for the wastewater treatment plant for 2022. McKelvey asked Deal to consider paving the end of Grace Avenue.

McKelvey also expressed concerns about a few properties in the village where lawns need to be mowed. Deal and Fire Chief Tim Hall are aware of the locations.

In other business, Deal said the mowing crew is working hard to keep all the cemeteries looking their best, along with the Veterans’ Plaza every day but especially for the Memorial Day holiday.

Deal also said Joel Braido of Braido Memorials, in appreciation for all of the business that he has had this year from local families, wanted to give back and donate $500 toward the care and maintenance of the village cemeteries.

It was also announced that village officials met with Forestry Consultant Alex Kindler regarding the timbering of village property. Kindler will visit all the sites and report back.

In other business, council approved the bid from Bain Enterprises in the amount of $79,688.75 for a valve exercise trailer.