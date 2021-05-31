Belmont College marks 50 years in education

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE – May marked the official anniversary of the charter establishment of Belmont College – 50 years ago.

In honor of the anniversary, a time capsule was placed inside a podium constructed by three of the college’s welding students.

A number of dignitaries were invited to share in the college's kickoff anniversary event.

Making the day special were some handmade items by students, including the time capsule and podium, created in welding class with instructor Dirk Decoy.

Proclamations were presented by some recognizable faces, including St. Clairsville Mayor Kathryn Thalman, Belmont County commissioners, and U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson.

"I'm so proud of Belmont College because they constantly reinvent themselves as our region changes, as our workforce needs change, they do the job to make sure that our workforce is ready to go," Johnson said.

This time capsule will remain here until the year 2046.