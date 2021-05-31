Belmont Career Center honors seniors with ceremony

Special to the Enterprise

ST. CLAIRSVILLE — Belmont Career Center students were honored during the 50th annual Senior Certificate Ceremony and Awards Presentation on May 14 at the James Carnes Center at the Belmont County Fairgrounds.

Scholarship, attendance, outstanding career-technical student awards, and career-technical certificates were presented to 80 seniors.

Top honor students are Braden Stefnik, son of Kim Stefnik and Charles Wilkes, of Bridgeport, and Kiya Wiseman, daughter of Heather and Shawn Wiseman, of Flushing.

Stefnik completed the carpentry program and will graduate from Bridgeport High School. He has been on the Honor Roll throughout his junior and senior years, as well as a member of the Staying Clean Club.

He plans to join the Carpenter’s Union after graduation.

Wiseman completed the hair design program and will graduate from Union Local High School. She has been on the principal’s list and honor roll throughout high school. She was inducted into the National Technical Honor Society was February “Student of the Month,” and was a three-year member of the Staying Clean Club. She participated in dance for 10 years and was a wrestling statistician for two years.

She plans to start a career in the hair design field after graduation.

Other certificates went to:

Agricultural Mechanics (Diesel) Zachery Clark, Shadyside; Logan Cochran, Bridgeport; Matthew Fine, Bridgeport; and Wayne Kenney, Harrison Central.

Auto Collision Technology Timothy Lovell-Johnson, Shadyside; Jarrett Mottle, St. Clairsville; Ulyssa Paboucek, Barnesville; and Scott Sheets, Martins Ferry.

Automotive Technology Derren Dowling, Bellaire; Alissa McClain, Harrison Central; Carson Miller, Union Local; Justin Swegard, Martins Ferry; Ethan Tracy, Union Local; Kaden Tyson, Barnesville; and Dustin Warrick, Barnesville.

Carpentry Tony Bennett, Bellaire; Christian Carpenter, Barnesville; Hannah Eikleberry, Union Local; Tyler Gummere, Union Local; Jacob Ice, Union Local; Johnny Jarvis, Harrison Central; Cody Myers, Bellaire; and Braden Stefnik, Bridgeport.

Dental Assisting Amy Arnold, Bridgeport; Madison Kosky, Bellaire; and Carleitta Rhoads, Harrison Central.

Hair Design Jaila Ahmad, Martins Ferry; Lacee Crawford, Bridgeport; Abbey Flanagan, Union Local; Erica Grim, Bridgeport; Jenah Johnson, Union Local; Olivia McGraw, Shadyside; Jayden Rosier, St. Clairsville; Anna Wahlmeier, Barnesville; and Kiya Wiseman, Union Local.

Hospitality & Tourism Brandy Griffin, Martins Ferry; Taylor McCammon, Barnesville; and Toni Simmons, Barnesville.

PC & Network Technology Kylie Cleckner, Martins Ferry; Steven Harris, Martins Ferry; David Jones, Harrison Central; Mitchell Littleton, Barnesville; Anthony Mays, St. Clairsville; Kaden Mills, Bridgeport; Gage Parker, Bellaire; Hailey Tipton, Barnesville; Xavier VanHorn, Union Local; Clayton Wilson, Barnesville; and Kenadie Wright, Union Local.

Pharmacy Technician/Allied Health Science Kalista Blake, Union Local; Harley Boyer, Harrison Central; Tessa Butler, Barnesville; Dalynn Harvey, Barnesville; Shanna McGraw, Union Local; Kalie Thomas, St. Clairsville; and Jamie Travis-Neer, Martins Ferry.

Precision Machining William Milewsky, Martins Ferry; and Foxx Skoda, Martins Ferry.

Small Engine Technology Chad Barbe, Union Local; Cody Bumgardner, St. Clairsville; Tyler Zamski, Bridgeport; and Brad Zamski, Bridgeport.

Welding Holden Bell, St. Clairsville; Rafferty Cacioppo; Barnesville; Adam Cole, Union Local; Kyle Denham, Barnesville; Dominick Doty, Bellaire; A.J. Francis, Barnesville; Jerred Hammond, Shadyside; Michael Heatherington, Barnesville; Seth Huntsman, Bellaire; Jimmy Johnson, Union Local; Collin Matusik, Union Local; Cole Palmer, Shadyside; Nathan Perkins, Barnesville; Kolby Smolira, Union Local; Jacob Starr, Barnesville; and Levi West, Barnesville.