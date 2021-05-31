School board recognizes Chestnut Lanes for dedication, support

Special to the Enterprise

Each year the Ohio School Boards Association offers school boards the opportunity to recognize and thank a local business that has gone above and beyond to support the Barnesville Exempted Village School District. Businesses large and small, corporate-owned and family-run, play a key role in supporting the community and local schools.

Chestnut Lanes in Barnesville has been a supporter of the Barnesville school system for many years. They have partnered with the district to allow the high school students use of their bowling alley for bowling matches. They even allow high school bowlers to practice for free on Sundays.

During the pandemic when their business was forced to close its doors, the Corders fed local families from their parking lot. When they were able to open their doors, they held 50/50 raffles during the football season to benefit the athletic department and they sponsored the live streaming of athletic events so fans could watch when attendance was restricted.

Even after the terrible loss of their business to fire, they still found ways to donate to the athletic department. They have not only been a strong supporter of the schools but also of the town.

It is for these reasons that the Barnesville Board of Education recognizes and thanks Chestnut Lanes – AJ, Becky, Belle and Sutton – for their dedication to serving the Barnesville community.