Physicals being offered for 2021-22 school sports

Special to the Enterprise

Ohio Hills Health Services will be conducting physicals for all students who will be participating in sports for the 2021-22 school year on June 9, 10, 16 and 17.

The physicals will take place at Barnesville High School. After registering in the main lobby, students will be directed to the auditorium where social distancing guidelines will be followed, and a group of four students will be called at a time to the gym.

For a complete list of dates and times, call Barnesville High School at 740-425-3617.