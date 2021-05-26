Memorial Day services planned for Barnesville

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Day services will take place on Monday.

The parade will start at 10:45 a.m. at Dairy Queen in Barnesville and progress to the memorial plaza in Barnesville, where the program will begin at 11 a.m.

Rodney West will be the guest speaker for the event. Organizers said they will also be paying tribute to all veterans who lost their lives from the Barnesville area. In all, they are expected to pay tribute to 30 servicemen and women. Their names will be read while “Amazing Grace” is sung in the background.

A 21-gun salute and “Taps” will also be played.

Spectators are permitted to attend and should bring a chair. For those that cannot be present but wish to view the service, it will be streamed live on the Barnesville Police Department Facebook page by going to www.facebook.com/BarnesvillePolice. In case of technical glitches, the video will be recorded and uploaded after the service is complete and will be viewable on the police department's Facebook page and also on YouTube by visiting www.video.barnesvilleohio.com.

The Barnesville American Legion Post 168 is sponsoring the event.