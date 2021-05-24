Union Local High School commencement set for May 28

Special to the Enterprise

BELMONT -- Union Local High School’s Commencement is set for Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. on the high school football field. Only those with tickets may attend.

Lacy Bilyeu is the Valedictorian and receiving Salutatorian honors is Megan Garrison.

Bilyeu is the daughter of Gary and Angela Bilyeu and resides in Bethesda. She is finishing her high school career with a 4.817 GPA. She is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, and has completed 30 credit hours of coursework at Belmont College through the College Credit Plus program. While a student at Union Local, Bilyeu was involved in volleyball as a four-year letterman and co-captain, Senior class treasurer, Student Council, Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club, Junior State of America, Culture Club, Spanish Club, Future Educators of America, Art Club, Prom and Homecoming Court as well as those committees, and was also chosen to represent her school at Buckeye Girls State and be a Sixth Grade Camp Counselor. She also received the OVAC All-Academic Award. Her artwork is also on display at the Ohio Representatives Student Art Exhibition. Bilyeu will continue her education at The Ohio State University while majoring in biology on the pre-med track.

Garrison is the daughter of Walt and Kristie Garrison. She resides in Belmont with her parents and younger brother, Derick. She is finishing her high school career with a 4.789 GPA. While a student at Union Local, she participated in Spanish Club, Culture Club, Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club, Student Council, and FFA, where she is an officer. She was also a member of the track and field team, where she pole vaults, cross country, and the volleyball team. She also received the OVAC All-Academic Award. Outside of school, Garrison is an active member of the Country Sunshiners and Barnyard Buddies 4-H clubs, Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council, Belmont County 4-H Teen Ambassadors, and a director of the Belmont County Jr. Fair Board. Garrison was also crowned the 2020 Belmont County Jr. Fair Queen. She has achieved numerous awards and highly honorable accomplishments over the years including 6th Overall Crossbred Steer for the Ohio BEST Program, multiple county fair grand champions, and showmanship awards. She will be attending The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute where she will pursue a degree in Animal Sciences. She will then work towards earning her masters degree in human chiropractics, as well as her doctorate degree in animal chiropractics.

Union Local principal Zac Shutler will present the class during the ceremony and board president Ed Stenger will accept the class.

Juniors Hannah Merritt and Shelby Hannahs will serve as Marshals with Kalleigh Stoner and Marissa McGary as Ushers.

The class of 2021 includes:

Ethan Paul Adams Darrah

Rylee Olivia Alkire

Gavin Skyler Ault

Chad Thomas Barbe

Zachery Allen Bateman

Hannah Alyse Bealiles

Lacy Rae Bilyeu

Kalista Kay Blake

Anjyl Melodie Brereton

Robert Scott Brock

Nathan Ray Brown

David Allen Burghy

Kylie Nichole Burton

Logan Scott Chini

Beaux Michael Clark

Logan Anthony Cline

David Lee Coe

Shawn Patrick Coe

Adam Joseph Cole

Jacob Lee Compher

Brady Lynn Crum

Cheyenne Renee Dallas

Graham Walter Davis

Chloe Ann Doud

Emily Autumn Dumas

Hannah Cheyenne Eikleberry

Samuel Kane Farmer

Abbey Nicole Flanagan

Emily Grace Fouts

Donald Lawrence Franklin

Faith Marie Galavich

Megan Elizabeth Garrison

Alex Bryan Gatten

John Timothy Gatten

Parri Rayann Gatten

Nicholas Bryan Gozdan

Allison Kaylee Gray

Tyler Scott Gummere

Chasadie Ellen Renee Harris

Abrianna Nichole Haythorn

Gregory Alexander Heath

Richard Paul Helms

Heidi Marcella Hull

Jacob Riley Ice

Alison Paige Johnson

James William Johnson

Jenah Ellen Johnson

Harrison Paul Kercher

Casey Jade Kildow

Madisyn Rachelle Klayko

Kaden Michael Koscoe

Alexis Jo Lab

Carter Allen Loase

Colten Gerald Luyster

Nathan John Luyster

Baylee Lynn Magnani

Rylee Renee Magnani

Macie Nicole Marinelli

Makayla Rose Markovich

Andrew Jacob Martin

Collin Jaymes Matusik

Coriana Lynne Matusik

Austin Cole McAfee

Charles John Allen McBride

Damien Adam McCort

Shanna Vandellia McGraw

Cody Dale McRobie

Luke John Merritt

Nathan Phillip Meyer

Matthew Carson Miller

Braxtin Matthew Murphy

Bryan James Neidert

Simeon Jack Newton

Chyler Cheyanne Peck

Skylar Nicole Perez

Sydney Mae Phillips

Jonathon Tyler Porter

Samantha Jo Powers

Brian Michael Roach

Claude Allen Romshak

Emma Dlorah Rowan

Madilyn Elizabeth Sells

Travis Noah Sells

Parker James Skedel

Angelica Jane Smith

Hailey Elizabeth Smith

Kolby Alan Smolira

James Andrew Statler

Alexis Jean Swallie

Olivia Rose Taylor

Harleigh Elizabeth Temple

Skyler Brent Thompson

Zamira Sage Thompson

Ethan Matthew Tracy

Dylan James Usenick

Logan Paul Vanfossen

Tristan Caleb Vanfossen

Xavier James Vanhorn

Liam Edward Vinskovich

Kymberlyn Raine Violet

Stanley Thomas Walsh

Clarissa Ann Westfall

Isabella Jane Westfall

Shane Tyler Williams

Madelyn Nicole Winland

Kiya Jade Wiseman

Riley Jay Withrow

Eva Caitlin Wood

Kenadie Marie Wright

Brandon Raige Yonak.