Union Local High School commencement set for May 28
BELMONT -- Union Local High School’s Commencement is set for Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. on the high school football field. Only those with tickets may attend.
Lacy Bilyeu is the Valedictorian and receiving Salutatorian honors is Megan Garrison.
Bilyeu is the daughter of Gary and Angela Bilyeu and resides in Bethesda. She is finishing her high school career with a 4.817 GPA. She is a two-year member of the National Honor Society, and has completed 30 credit hours of coursework at Belmont College through the College Credit Plus program. While a student at Union Local, Bilyeu was involved in volleyball as a four-year letterman and co-captain, Senior class treasurer, Student Council, Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club, Junior State of America, Culture Club, Spanish Club, Future Educators of America, Art Club, Prom and Homecoming Court as well as those committees, and was also chosen to represent her school at Buckeye Girls State and be a Sixth Grade Camp Counselor. She also received the OVAC All-Academic Award. Her artwork is also on display at the Ohio Representatives Student Art Exhibition. Bilyeu will continue her education at The Ohio State University while majoring in biology on the pre-med track.
Garrison is the daughter of Walt and Kristie Garrison. She resides in Belmont with her parents and younger brother, Derick. She is finishing her high school career with a 4.789 GPA. While a student at Union Local, she participated in Spanish Club, Culture Club, Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club, Student Council, and FFA, where she is an officer. She was also a member of the track and field team, where she pole vaults, cross country, and the volleyball team. She also received the OVAC All-Academic Award. Outside of school, Garrison is an active member of the Country Sunshiners and Barnyard Buddies 4-H clubs, Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council, Belmont County 4-H Teen Ambassadors, and a director of the Belmont County Jr. Fair Board. Garrison was also crowned the 2020 Belmont County Jr. Fair Queen. She has achieved numerous awards and highly honorable accomplishments over the years including 6th Overall Crossbred Steer for the Ohio BEST Program, multiple county fair grand champions, and showmanship awards. She will be attending The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute where she will pursue a degree in Animal Sciences. She will then work towards earning her masters degree in human chiropractics, as well as her doctorate degree in animal chiropractics.
Union Local principal Zac Shutler will present the class during the ceremony and board president Ed Stenger will accept the class.
Juniors Hannah Merritt and Shelby Hannahs will serve as Marshals with Kalleigh Stoner and Marissa McGary as Ushers.
The class of 2021 includes:
Ethan Paul Adams Darrah
Rylee Olivia Alkire
Gavin Skyler Ault
Chad Thomas Barbe
Zachery Allen Bateman
Hannah Alyse Bealiles
Lacy Rae Bilyeu
Kalista Kay Blake
Anjyl Melodie Brereton
Robert Scott Brock
Nathan Ray Brown
David Allen Burghy
Kylie Nichole Burton
Logan Scott Chini
Beaux Michael Clark
Logan Anthony Cline
David Lee Coe
Shawn Patrick Coe
Adam Joseph Cole
Jacob Lee Compher
Brady Lynn Crum
Cheyenne Renee Dallas
Graham Walter Davis
Chloe Ann Doud
Emily Autumn Dumas
Hannah Cheyenne Eikleberry
Samuel Kane Farmer
Abbey Nicole Flanagan
Emily Grace Fouts
Donald Lawrence Franklin
Faith Marie Galavich
Megan Elizabeth Garrison
Alex Bryan Gatten
John Timothy Gatten
Parri Rayann Gatten
Nicholas Bryan Gozdan
Allison Kaylee Gray
Tyler Scott Gummere
Chasadie Ellen Renee Harris
Abrianna Nichole Haythorn
Gregory Alexander Heath
Richard Paul Helms
Heidi Marcella Hull
Jacob Riley Ice
Alison Paige Johnson
James William Johnson
Jenah Ellen Johnson
Harrison Paul Kercher
Casey Jade Kildow
Madisyn Rachelle Klayko
Kaden Michael Koscoe
Alexis Jo Lab
Carter Allen Loase
Colten Gerald Luyster
Nathan John Luyster
Baylee Lynn Magnani
Rylee Renee Magnani
Macie Nicole Marinelli
Makayla Rose Markovich
Andrew Jacob Martin
Collin Jaymes Matusik
Coriana Lynne Matusik
Austin Cole McAfee
Charles John Allen McBride
Damien Adam McCort
Shanna Vandellia McGraw
Cody Dale McRobie
Luke John Merritt
Nathan Phillip Meyer
Matthew Carson Miller
Braxtin Matthew Murphy
Bryan James Neidert
Simeon Jack Newton
Chyler Cheyanne Peck
Skylar Nicole Perez
Sydney Mae Phillips
Jonathon Tyler Porter
Samantha Jo Powers
Brian Michael Roach
Claude Allen Romshak
Emma Dlorah Rowan
Madilyn Elizabeth Sells
Travis Noah Sells
Parker James Skedel
Angelica Jane Smith
Hailey Elizabeth Smith
Kolby Alan Smolira
James Andrew Statler
Alexis Jean Swallie
Olivia Rose Taylor
Harleigh Elizabeth Temple
Skyler Brent Thompson
Zamira Sage Thompson
Ethan Matthew Tracy
Dylan James Usenick
Logan Paul Vanfossen
Tristan Caleb Vanfossen
Xavier James Vanhorn
Liam Edward Vinskovich
Kymberlyn Raine Violet
Stanley Thomas Walsh
Clarissa Ann Westfall
Isabella Jane Westfall
Shane Tyler Williams
Madelyn Nicole Winland
Kiya Jade Wiseman
Riley Jay Withrow
Eva Caitlin Wood
Kenadie Marie Wright
Brandon Raige Yonak.