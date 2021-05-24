Olney Friends School to have virtual graduation on June 5
Special to the Enterprise
Olney Friends School in Barnesville will be having a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 5.
The 2021 Class Color is moss green and their class flower is Middlemist Red.
The 2021 graduating class at Olney Friends School includes:
Rey Sadoff from North Carolina and will be attending Antioch College;
Stella Riesbeck from Ohio and will be attending Antioch College;
Starbuck Roberts from Ohio and will be attending Antioch College;
Musse Zemichael from Ethiopia is undecided on schooling;
Botsalano Makgabo from South Africa and will be attending University of Buffalo;
Noa Everet from Indiana is undecided on schooling;
Shen Zihan from China is undecided on schooling;
Nathan Kintu from Uganda is undecided on schooling.