Olney Friends School to have virtual graduation on June 5

Special to the Enterprise

Olney Friends School in Barnesville will be having a virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, June 5.

The 2021 Class Color is moss green and their class flower is Middlemist Red.

The 2021 graduating class at Olney Friends School includes:

Rey Sadoff from North Carolina and will be attending Antioch College;

Stella Riesbeck from Ohio and will be attending Antioch College;

Starbuck Roberts from Ohio and will be attending Antioch College;

Musse Zemichael from Ethiopia is undecided on schooling;

Botsalano Makgabo from South Africa and will be attending University of Buffalo;

Noa Everet from Indiana is undecided on schooling;

Shen Zihan from China is undecided on schooling;

Nathan Kintu from Uganda is undecided on schooling.