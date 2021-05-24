OHHS receives grant to buy generator for health center

Special to the Enterprise

QUAKER CITY -- Ohio Hills Health Services announces it has received a $5,000 grant from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio's Cause Connector to purchase a generator for the Quaker City Family Health Center. Cause Connector is a charitable matchmaking site, created to help more donors support local nonprofit projects in Appalachian Ohio.

To remain open during a weather or natural disaster, the Quaker City Family Health Center needed a generator to power lights, heating and cooling, medical equipment, and other necessities such as refrigerators which store lifesaving vaccines. OHHS operates 5 Health Centers, and the goal was to equip each of the Centers with a backup generator. Quaker City was the only remaining health center without a generator. This grant funding will allow OHHS to move forward with the installation of a generator at the Quaker City Family Health Center.

“We want to thank the donors who made this new generator possible and a special thank you to the FAO for allowing OHHS to participate in this unique giving opportunity,” said Jan Chambers, director of Outreach and Development, OHHS. “OHHS was extremely pleased to be selected as one of the first organizations to have a project featured on the new Cause Connector site. The funding will make a difference for the Quaker City Family Health Center and the area residents it serves. Thank you!”

Our region of Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s nonprofits, schools, community organizations, and students have less support to meet pressing needs and pursue opportunities that can make a tremendous difference.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is a regional community foundation serving the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio.

OHHS provides accessible and affordable health, dental and behavioral health care and offers a patient discount program for eligible patients and their families.

For information regarding OHHS, visit www.ohiohills.org.