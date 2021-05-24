Beallsville High School to graduate May 28

Special to the Enterprise

BEALLSVILLE -- Beallsville High School Class of 2021 will graduate 30 seniors on Friday. The graduation ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium. Admission to the ceremony is by ticket only.

Class members will graduate in blue and white gowns.

Principal Casey Tolzda will present the graduates with their diplomas with assistance from members of the Switzerland of Ohio Local School District Board of Education.

Rob Kubik will be the guest speaker.

The class is advised by Kayla Moore and led by the following officers: Terra Shriver, president; Harley Nalley, vice president; Destin Otto, secretary; and Cheyenne Riley, treasurer.

Cheyenne Riley and Terra Shriver earned summa cum laude distinction.

Trinity Abbott earned magna cum laude distinction.

Riley and Shriver will deliver speeches.

Riley is the daughter of Rio and George Riley Jr. and the granddaughter of Mary Ann Riley and the late George Riley. She is a four-year letterman in volleyball, basketball, and track. She was a team captain for both the volleyball and basketball teams and was a Heart and Hustle recipient for volleyball. She received Honorable Mention District 12 for volleyball and basketball. She serves as class treasurer and is secretary for both Student Council and Key Club. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, OVAC Varsity Board, a co-captain for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and is on the yearbook staff. She also participates in Quiz Bowl and the Student Rally for Life Committee. Academically, she takes CCP and honors courses. She has received the distinction of a four-year Kiwanis Scholar, three-year Monroe County Beacon Academic Achiever, and a four-year OVAC Scholar-Athlete. She was also selected to represent as a Regional Scholar and a Girls State Delegate. Additionally, she was voted onto the Homecoming Court and drew the blue rose to become the 2020 Homecoming Queen. In the future, Riley plans to attend Muskingum University to obtain a degree in Art Education along with being a part of the track team for the Muskies.

Shriver is class president and the daughter of Donald and Tammy Shriver. She is the granddaughter of the late Beulah and Frank Shriver and the late Dale and Betty Armann. She has one brother, Dustin Shriver, and a nephew, Declan Shriver. Terra is a four-year letterman in softball; being a varsity captain this year. She also took stats for high school boys’ basketball her freshman year. Throughout high school, she has been a principal's list student, a Kiwanis Scholar, a Monroe County Beacon Academic Achiever, an OVAC Scholar-Athlete, and will be graduating with honors. She has also been Key Club president, National Honor Society president, Co-Captain of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council president, 4-H president, Monroe County Junior Fair Board news reporter, Student Rally For Life Committee Leader, and an office worker. She has been in 4-H showing for 10 years, where she has shown cattle every year. She has also been a member of the yearbook staff, OVAC Varsity Board, Quiz Bowl, and was a 2020 Homecoming Queen candidate. She was also a Regional Scholar and Girls State delegate her junior year. She plans to attend Ohio University Eastern majoring in Early Childhood Education. Her aspiration is to one day become a second or third-grade teacher.

The Beallsville High School Class of 2021 includes:

Trinity Debra Jo Abbott

Theodore William Victor Bommer

Damian Dante Colombo

Kilieigh Richelle Darby

Donald Brian Keith Dunn Jr.

Kyron Samarr Falkenstein

Taylar Marie McCulley

Harley Lawryn Nalley

Sheyanne Kathryn Rashelle Osborne

Destin Renee Otto

Makenna Dianne Phillips

Cheyenne Rena Riley

Terra Lyn Shriver

Jacob Nathaniel Stephen

Hailey Dawn Moore

Sidney Jean Sophia VanHorn

Noah Dean Boston

Adam Robert Baker

Richard James Fackler Jr.

Aaron Tyler Hagan

Kelly Marie Kuhn

Wyatt James Moore

Sable Elaine Nace

Toby Isaiah Otto

Michael Wayne Price

Garrett Andrew Schafer

Jade Nicole Steck

Kieth Michael Steck

Wyatt Michael VanDyne

Quaid Wesley Wine