Barnesville pool to open Memorial Day weekend

Special to the Enterprise

The Barnesville Memorial Park Pool will open Memorial Day weekend.

After being shuttered by the pandemic in 2020, the pool resumes normal hours this summer. Rich Wells, park director, confirmed this past week the pool will open Saturday, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday hours are 1 to 5 p.m., while regular hours on the Monday federal holiday and the rest of the week will be noon to 5 p.m.

Wells said Monday night midnight swims return and the 4th of July weekend will feature free admission, July 3, the same day as the Chamber Chicken BBQ and annual fireworks display.